* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2024 bond 8.7958 pct * --2020 bond 8.7527 pct * --2030 bond 8.9453 pct * --2041 bond 8.9486 pct MUMBAI, April 3 An auction of Indian federal bonds on Tuesday is seen receiving subdued demand due to heavy weekly supplies and traders expect underwriters to be forced to buy some of the 180 billion rupees ($3.53 billion) of debt on sale, a Reuters poll found. The government will sell 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 and 40 billion rupees of the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds. It will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. India is expected to sell the 2024 bonds at 102.65 rupees, yielding 8.7958 percent at the auction, the poll of 11 traders showed. Traders expect underwriters to be forced to buy about 10 billion rupees of the 2024, 2030 and 2041 maturity bonds in total. The 2020 bonds are expected to be sold at 96.85 rupees for a yield of 8.7527 percent, the 2030 bonds are likely to be sold at 100.20 rupees, or 8.9453 percent, while the 2041 could fetch 98.75 rupees, or 8.9486 percent. At 11:45 a.m. (0615 GMT), the 2024 bond was trading at 8.78 percent, while the 2020 bond was at 8.72 percent. The 2030 bond was at 8.97 pct, and the 2041 bond was at 8.96 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 96.85 rupees (8.7527 percent) Average forecast : 96.91 rupees (8.7410 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.25 rupees (8.6795 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.75 rupees (8.7711 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 80 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 102.65 rupees (8.7958 percent) Average forecast : 102.67 rupees (8.7928 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.85 rupees (8.7697 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.55 rupees (8.8088 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 100.20 rupees (8.9453 percent) Average forecast : 100.24 rupees (8.9414 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.05 rupees (8.8516 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (9.0010 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 98.75 rupees (8.9486 percent) Average forecast : 98.73 rupees (8.9505 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.20 rupees (8.9049 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.75 rupees (9.0472 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 50.9450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)