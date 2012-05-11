(Repeats with no changes to text) * Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to 12:00 p.m./0630 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2018 bond: 8.5490 pct * --2021 bond: 8.5856 pct * --2027 bond: 8.8531 pct * --2036 bond: 8.9462 pct MUMBAI, May 11 India is expected to sell the 2021 bonds at 101.31 rupees, yielding 8.5856 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of ten traders showed. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 paper and 70 billion rupees of the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 and 20 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. India is expected to sell the 2018 bonds at 98.58 rupees, yielding 8.5490 percent at the auction, the poll showed. The 2027 bonds are expected to be sold at 95.22 rupees for a yield of 8.8531 percent, the 2036 bonds are likely to be sold at 93.94 rupees or 8.9462 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 Maturity date : November 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.31 rupees (8.5856 percent) Average forecast : 101.31 rupees (8.5845 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.45 rupees (8.5632 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.20 rupees (8.6019 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 percent 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.58 rupees (8.5490 percent) Average forecast : 98.61 rupees (8.5424 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.02 rupees (8.4513 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.26 rupees (8.6184 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : September 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.22 rupees (8.8531 percent) Average forecast : 95.29 rupees (8.8441 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.73 rupees (8.7898 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.90 rupees (8.8931 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 07, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.94 rupees (8.9462 percent) Average forecast : 93.80 rupees (8.9611 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.98 rupees (8.9420 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.35 rupees (9.0098 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Naryanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)