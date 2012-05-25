* Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to 12:00 p.m./0630 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2018 bond: 8.4800 pct * --2021 bond: 8.5229 pct * --2027 bond: 8.7902 pct * --2036 bond: 8.8781 pct MUMBAI, May 25 India is expected to sell the 2021 bonds at 101.70 rupees, yielding 8.5229 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of ten traders showed. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 paper and 60 billion rupees of the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 and 30 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. India is expected to sell the 2018 bonds at 98.89 rupees, yielding 8.4800 percent at the auction, the poll showed. The 2027 bonds are expected to be sold at 95.73 rupees for a yield of 8.7902 percent, the 2036 bonds are likely to be sold at 93.70 rupees or 8.8781 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 Maturity date : November 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.70 rupees (8.5229 percent) Average forecast : 101.72 rupees (8.5195 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.00 rupees (8.4776 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.60 rupees (8.5384 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 percent 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.89 rupees (8.4800 percent) Average forecast : 98.89 rupees (8.4796 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.05 rupees (8.4448 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.70 rupees (8.5219 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : September 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.73 rupees (8.7902 percent) Average forecast : 95.72 rupees (8.7910 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.94 rupees (8.7642 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.50 rupees (8.8187 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 07, 2036 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.70 rupees (8.8781 percent) Average forecast : 93.65 rupees (8.8841 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.20 rupees (8.8249 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.10 rupees (9.9425 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Naryanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)