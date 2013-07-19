NEW DELHI, July 19 The Indian government can defer its borrowing by least one week if the market bids for sharply high yields at Friday's bond auction, a finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

"Government's cash position is comfortable. We can wait at least for one week," the official told Reuters.

"If there is a need we can defer the borrowing schedule for one week if the yields are too high," the official added.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased 6 basis points to 7.95 percent while the most-traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 8.08 percent after the comments.

India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India had rejected all bids at Wednesday's 120-billion-rupee Treasury bill auction and accepted only about one-fifth of the total government bonds on sale under its open market operation on Thursday due to bids at very high yields.

For poll results on Friday's bond auction, see: ($1=59.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)