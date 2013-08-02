UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
MUMBAI Aug 2 The Reserve Bank of India devolved some amount of the 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on primary dealers, two sources told Reuters.
For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, with infrastructure-related stocks surging on news that Beijing plans to set up a special economic zone in the heavily polluted province of Hebei.
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage: