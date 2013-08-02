MUMBAI Aug 2 The Reserve Bank of India devolved some amount of the 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on primary dealers, two sources told Reuters.

For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)