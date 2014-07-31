MUMBAI, July 31 India's BSE will likely launch interest rate future contracts based on the new 10-year 2024 bond starting on Monday, a spokesman for the exchange told Reuters.

"Bond futures on the new 10 year would likely be launched on Monday," the spokesman for the BSE said.

Separately, two sources familiar with the matter at the National Stock Exchange said the exchange would also launch futures based on the new 10-year on Monday.

They declined to be identified because they were not authorised to discuss the plans.

A spokeswoman for the NSE said a circular will likely be released later in the day.

India sold 70 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) of the 8.40 percent 2024 percent bonds on July 25 and is scheduled to sell an additional 90 billion rupees worth of the debt on Friday.

The paper will eventually replace the 2023 bond as the country's benchmark bond. ($1 = 60.5350 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Savio Shetty; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)