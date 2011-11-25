* India cbank says receives 177 bids for 106.35 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 113 bids for 59.85 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 48.05 pct on 3 bids at 2024 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 147.8 mln rupees at 2024 bond auction * For detailed results of the sale, see