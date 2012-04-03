* RBI says receives 90 bids for 44.40 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 56 bids for 29.98 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Partial allotment of 93.41 pct on 1 bid at 2041 bond auction * Accepts both non-competitive bids for 21.5 mln rupees at 2041 bond auction