US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* RBI says receives 90 bids for 44.40 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 56 bids for 29.98 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Partial allotment of 93.41 pct on 1 bid at 2041 bond auction * Accepts both non-competitive bids for 21.5 mln rupees at 2041 bond auction
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)