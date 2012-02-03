MUMBAI Feb 3 India's 10-year federal bond yield rose four basis points in afternoon trades on Friday after higher-than-expected yield cut-offs at the 130 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) debt sale.

At 2:48 p.m. (0918 GMT), the benchmark yield was at 8.16 percent, compared with 8.12 percent before the auction results. It closed at 8.13 percent on Thursday.

For details of the auction, see ($1=48.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)