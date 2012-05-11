MUMBAI May 11 * RBI says receives 97 bids for 52.62 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction * Accepts 23 bids for 19.89 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction * Partial allotment of 25.65 pct on sole bid at 2036 bond auction * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 111.8 mln rupees at 2036 bond auction * For auction results see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)