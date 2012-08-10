CORRECTED-Asia Graphics-South Korea, HK stocks top May gains in Asia-Pacific
June 6 South Korean and Hong Kong stocks led the Asia-Pacific region in May with gains of 6.44 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively.
MUMBAI, Aug 10 * India cbank says receives 181 bids for 108.99 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * Accepts 132 bids for 59.82 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 67.95 pct on 6 bids * Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 179.5 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
June 6 City Union Bank Ltd: * Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2qXeF5m Further company coverage: