MUMBAI, Aug 10 * India cbank says receives 181 bids for 108.99 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * Accepts 132 bids for 59.82 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 67.95 pct on 6 bids * Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 179.5 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)