* India cbank says receives 119 bids for 93.46 billion rupees at 2017 July bond auction * Accepts 48 bids for 39.96 billion rupees * Partial allotment of 71.43 percent on 11 bids * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 42.5 million rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)