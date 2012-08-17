India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 135 bids for 89.07 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction. * Accepts 59 bids for 39.92 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 42.91 pct on 6 bids. * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 75.5 mln rupees. * For more details on auction results, see:
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc