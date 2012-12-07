US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India cbank says receives 144 bids for 81.15 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 37 bids for 19.96 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * Partial allotment of 4.29 percent on 5 bids at 2041 bond auction * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 37.3 million rupees at 2041 bond auction * For more details on auction results, see:
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)