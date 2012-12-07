* India cbank says receives 144 bids for 81.15 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 37 bids for 19.96 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * Partial allotment of 4.29 percent on 5 bids at 2041 bond auction * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 37.3 million rupees at 2041 bond auction * For more details on auction results, see: