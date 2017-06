(Corrects GMT in headline and first paragraph)

MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian federal bond trading hours have been extended till 6 p.m. (1230 GMT) from the usual closing time of 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) for Friday, traders said.

The trading was extended after bidding time for a debt auction was increased due to a technical glitch in the trading system, the traders said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)