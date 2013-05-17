MUMBAI May 17 The new 7.16 percent 10-year bond maturing in 2023 rallied to trade at a yield of 7.09 percent after the auction, traders said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India fully sold the 2023 bond at a cut-off of 7.16 percent, as part of its overall 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) auction.

For the rest of the session, the 2023 bond is expected to trade in 7.10-7.11 percent band, dealers said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)