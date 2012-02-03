* Outlook for bonds bullish on RBI debt buy hopes

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Feb 3 Indian federal bond yields ended up on Friday after falling for four days in a row, as higher-than-expected yield cut-offs at a scheduled government debt auction spooked sentiment.

The benchmark yield ended at 8.16 percent, pulling away from the day's low of 8.09 percent and higher than Thursday's close of 8.13.

The total trading volume was 238.25 billion rupees ($4.89 billion), higher than the daily average of 90 to 100 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

"The cut-off was very bad, which means there was no demand," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India set a cut off yield of 8.1842 percent on the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, higher than the forecast of 8.1800 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

"This kind of volatility is bound to be there when you have auctions and open market operations together," said Ashish Vaidya, head of trading for fixed income, currencies and commodities at UBS.

"I don't think there is anything much to read into this. As far as the RBI is there is the market, the bond yields will be well supported," he said.

Some of the bonds the RBI offered to buy this week were the same as the ones the government sold in the previous week, raising suspicions the central bank was trying to help the government in its borrowing by creating demand for particular securities.

However, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, said choice of securities to buy in open market operations is not aimed at reducing the cost of borrowing for the government but to ensure an adequate supply of liquidity in the banking system.

The RBI, which has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November, bought another 88.2 billion rupees of debt on Friday.

Traders are also awaiting clues from the central bank on when it is likely to start cutting its policy rate.

"Once the rate cuts start, the yields could slip below 8 percent, maybe touch 7.75 percent also," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The one-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.04 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 basis points higher at 7.28 percent. ($1=48.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)