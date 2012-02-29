MUMBAI Feb 29 India's LIC Housing Finance
is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($40.8
million) via 3-year bonds at 9.80 percent, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HDFC Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the
source said.
($1 = 49 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)