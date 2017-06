MUMBAI Feb 29 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($40.8 million) via 3-year bonds at 9.80 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)