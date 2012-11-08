MUMBAI Nov 8 India will allow foreign investors to re-invest up to 50 percent of their debt holdings from the previous calendar year starting in January 2014, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement.

SEBI has also cut the period to use up corporate debt limits to 60 days from the current 90 days, and government debt limits to 30 days from 45 days, effective immediately, it said in the statement.

Foreign investors can also start buying and using up limits for long term infrastructure corporate debt without SEBI approval for up to 90 percent of the total category limit of $12 billion, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)