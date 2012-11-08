* SEBI tweaks debt investing rules for foreign investors
* Cuts utilisation period for corp, govt debt
* Foreign investors can re-invest some debt from prev year
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 8 India will allow foreign investors
to re-invest up to 50 percent of their debt holdings from the
previous calendar year starting in January 2014, market
regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in
a statement.
SEBI also cut the time period to use up corporate debt
limits to 60 days from 90 days, while government debt limits
will need to be used up in 30 days from 45 days, effective
immediately, the regulator said.
The measures, first announced last month, tweak some of the
rules seen hampering investments in Indian debt, and free up
debt auction limits faster so they are sold to those foreign
investors who are more willing to use them.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) with authorised
licenses can participate in the monthly auction f or debt limits
for corporate and government bonds, purchasing quotas which
provide them with the right to invest in debt up to the limit
bought.
However, domestic debt markets are marked by complex
regulations for FIIs, denting demand at a time when yields are
high and India needs inflows to plug its current account
deficit.
"Simplification of the process and elimination of the need
for multiple approvals will create higher interest levels
amongst FIIs and will also attract newer set of FIIs," said
Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund.
Foreign investors can now also start buying and using up
limits for long-term infrastructure corporate debt without SEBI
approval for up to 90 percent of the total category limit of $12
billion, the SEBI notification showed.
Because of the complex set of rules, FIIs have, at times,
bid for the right to purchase a bigger share of debt than they
end up actually investing, skewing the demand for bonds.
Debt limits in government bond and corporate bonds without
any investment restrictions have seen strong demand from FIIs.
However, long-term infrastructure corporate debt has not
seen much interest because of a one-year lock-in provision, even
as the country needs more investment because of frequent power
cuts, poor roads and antiquated railways.
Other measures also hamper broader demand, including a
withholding tax in rupee bonds of 20 percent.
India's corporate bonds have rallied this year, with the
five-year corporate bond benchmark yield dropping to
9.01 percent from 9.39 percent a year ago.
