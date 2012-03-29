US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
MUMBAI, March 29 Trading in Indian bonds was extended by half-an-hour to 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday, four traders said, citing a message flashed on the central bank's negotiated dealing system.
"The state development auction results were delayed and thus the allotment, so the market hours have been extended," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.
Twelve Indian states raised a total of 63.68 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans as against 75.79 billion rupees planned by 15 states, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: