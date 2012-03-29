MUMBAI, March 29 Trading in Indian bonds was extended by half-an-hour to 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday, four traders said, citing a message flashed on the central bank's negotiated dealing system.

"The state development auction results were delayed and thus the allotment, so the market hours have been extended," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.

Twelve Indian states raised a total of 63.68 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans as against 75.79 billion rupees planned by 15 states, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)