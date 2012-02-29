MUMBAI India's auction of unused limits that allow foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to buy long-term corporate infrastructure bonds met with subdued demand compared with an auction of similar limits in October, market sources said.

Foreign investors bid a total of 140.30 billion rupees to secure the limits compared with the 128.70 billion rupees on offer, three sources said.

However, the cut-off was set at 0.0004 rupees per 100 rupees, indicating a decline in interest compared with the previous auction when the cut-off was 0.08 rupees, they said.

"...Interest in the auction was relatively poor, largely as the recent restriction by SEBI on reutilisation, debt limits are expected to be available more frequently, so there was no scramble to buy and hold limits," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities.

SEBI refers to the Securities Exchange Board of India.

In January, it said that if an investment matured or was redeemed, the foreign institution could reinvest the equivalent of the original allocation only twice before January 2, 2014.

Previously, they were allowed to reinvest the amount any number of times.

The investment limit in debt for foreign institutional investors is $60 billion a year, of which $45 billion is for corporate bonds. Within corporate bonds, $25 billion is allocated for infrastructure bonds and the balance of $20 billion for non-infrastructure bonds.

"Partially responsible (for the subdued demand) is also the recent experience debt FIIs had in investing in infra bond issues, where not enough infrastructure companies are issuing bonds," said Derivium Tradition (India) Managing Director Ashish Ghiya.

"FIIs' constrained funding lines for longer tenor and high FX hedging cost adds onto the current misery," Ghiya said.

The one-year onshore forward dollar premium rate has risen to 308.75 points from 290.75 since the start of February.

SEBI held the auction to allocate unused infrastructure bonds with an initial maturity of five years or more at the time of issue, with residual maturity of one year at the time of first purchase. The bonds have a lock-in period of one year.

Traders said the lock-in period also limited demand.

India wants infrastructure investment of $1 trillion over five years starting in April 2012 as it aims to boost economic growth and raise living standards.

