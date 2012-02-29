MUMBAI Feb 29 India's auction of unused limits for foreign institutional investors to buy long-term corporate infrastructure bonds met with muted response, with prices to secure the limits falling sharply compared with the previous auction in October, market sources said.

Foreign investors bid a total of 140.30 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) compared with the 128.70 billion rupees on offer, three sources with direct knowledge said.

However, the cut-off was set at 0.0004 rupees per 100 rupees, indicating a decline in interest compared with the previous auction when the cut-off was 0.08 rupees.

The auction was held by the Securities Exchange Board of India to allocate infrastructure bonds with one-year lock-in and one-year residual maturity clause.

($1 = 49.0750 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)