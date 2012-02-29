US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
MUMBAI Feb 29 India's auction of unused limits for foreign institutional investors to buy long-term corporate infrastructure bonds met with muted response, with prices to secure the limits falling sharply compared with the previous auction in October, market sources said.
Foreign investors bid a total of 140.30 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) compared with the 128.70 billion rupees on offer, three sources with direct knowledge said.
However, the cut-off was set at 0.0004 rupees per 100 rupees, indicating a decline in interest compared with the previous auction when the cut-off was 0.08 rupees.
The auction was held by the Securities Exchange Board of India to allocate infrastructure bonds with one-year lock-in and one-year residual maturity clause.
($1 = 49.0750 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
