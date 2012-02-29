(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI Feb 29 India's auction of unused
limits that allow foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to buy
long-term corporate infrastructure bonds met with subdued demand
compared with an auction of similar limits in October, market
sources said.
Foreign investors bid a total of 140.30 billion rupees
($2.86 billion) to secure the limits compared with the 128.70
billion rupees on offer, three sources said.
However, the cut-off was set at 0.0004 rupees per 100
rupees, indicating a decline in interest compared with the
previous auction when the cut-off was 0.08 rupees, they said.
"...Interest in the auction was relatively poor, largely as
the recent restriction by SEBI on reutilisation, debt limits are
expected to be available more frequently, so there was no
scramble to buy and hold limits," said Ajay Manglunia, senior
vice-president of Edelweiss Securities.
SEBI refers to the Securities Exchange Board of India.
In January, it said that if an investment matured or was
redeemed, the foreign institution could reinvest the equivalent
of the original allocation only twice before Jan. 2, 2014.
Previously, they were allowed to reinvest the amount any
number of times.
The investment limit in debt for foreign institutional
investors is $60 billion a year, of which $45 billion is for
corporate bonds. Within corporate bonds, $25 billion is
allocated for infrastructure bonds and the balance of $20
billion for non-infrastructure bonds.
"Partially responsible (for the subdued demand) is also the
recent experience debt FIIs had in investing in infra bond
issues, where not enough infrastructure companies are issuing
bonds," said Derivium Tradition (India) Managing Director Ashish
Ghiya.
"FIIs' constrained funding lines for longer tenor and high
FX hedging cost adds onto the current misery," Ghiya said.
The one-year onshore forward dollar premium rate
has risen to 308.75 points from 290.75 since the start of
February.
SEBI held the auction to allocate unused infrastructure
bonds with an initial maturity of five years or more at the time
of issue, with residual maturity of one year at the time of
first purchase. The bonds have a lock-in period of one year.
Traders said the lock-in period also limited demand.
India wants infrastructure investment of $1 trillion over
five years starting in April 2012 as it aims to boost economic
growth and raise living standards.
($1=49.0750 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)