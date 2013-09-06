MUMBAI, Sept 6 RBI says receives 122 bids for 89.13 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction.

* RBI says accepts 46 bids for 29.83 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction; Fully sold

* RBI says partial allotment of 35.51 percent on 2 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI says accepts all six non-competitive bids for 170.7 million rupees at 2020 bond auction

