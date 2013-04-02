* 10-year bond yield ends up 4 bps at 7.99 pct

* Record current account gap in Dec-qtr tempers rate cut hopes

* Upcoming debt supply pipeline to keep up selling pressure

* Yield can rise another 10-15 bps over next 10 days-dealer (Updates closing levels, adds bullets, details)

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, April 2 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level in three months on Tuesday as a record current account deficit raised concerns over the future course of monetary easing while upcoming debt supplies weighed.

The central bank has voiced its concerns over the large current account deficit in recent policy meetings and the market is wary of how much it will ease policy in the backdrop of the high twin deficits the country is facing.

India said on Thursday it would do what was needed to tackle its current account deficit, after heavy import of oil and gold together with muted exports drove the gap to a record high in the December quarter.

The deficit hit $32.63 billion in the final three months of 2012, compared with $22.3 billion in the September quarter.

Bond and forex markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays.

"Growth numbers are pathetic. Car sales, core sector data... nothing is good. But the record current account deficit will remain an overhang unless tamed and temper rate-cut expectations," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

The 10-year bond yield closed up 4 basis points (bps) on the day at 7.99 percent, after hitting a high of 8 percent, its highest since Jan. 2.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were lower at 211 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) compared with the usual 300-350 billion rupees.

"I am expecting another 10-15 basis points rise in the 10-year to 8.10-8.15 percent levels over the next 10 days on supply concerns," said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Asset Management.

India will sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, the first tranche of debt to be sold in the new fiscal year.

The government plans to borrow 3.49 trillion rupees in April-September period out of a total borrowing of 5.79 trillion rupees for the full fiscal year to March 2014.

Traders said yields would face upward pressure in the immediate future due to supplies each week with reduced chances of an open market operation (OMO) to buy bonds by the central bank on likely easier liquidity.

Cash conditions are expected to improve in April as the government starts spending in the new fiscal year.

However, the high borrowing by banks from the central bank's repo window on Tuesday reignited expectations of an OMO this week in some segments of the market and helped cap the rise in yields, traders said.

The overnight indexed swap market was relatively quiet, with the benchmark 5-year swap rate closing up 1 bp at 7.23 percent while the 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 7.45 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anand Basu)