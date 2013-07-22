MUMBAI, July 22 India has already attracted 247.74 billion rupees ($4.15 billion) worth of orders in its auction of debt investment quotas for foreign investors, higher than 236.6 billion rupees on offer, according to two dealers participating in the auction.

The strong demand comes as the pricing for these quotas are likely to be quite low, according to these traders. The debt limits give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought.

The deadline for bids is at 1730 India time or 1200 GMT.

($1 = 59.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)