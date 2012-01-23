BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
NEW DELHI Jan 23 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on Jan. 27, the government said on Monday.
New Delhi will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bond, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. ($1= 50.11 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)