NEW DELHI Jan 23 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on Jan. 27, the government said on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bond, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. ($1= 50.11 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)