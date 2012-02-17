Feb 17 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds on Feb. 24, the government said in a statement on Friday.

New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, it said.

The government will also sell 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds next Friday.

($1=49.27 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)