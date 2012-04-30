NEW DELHI, April 30 India will sell 180 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) of government bonds on Friday, the government said in a release on Monday.

The securities to be sold are 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. ($1=52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)