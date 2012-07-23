MUMBAI, July 23 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on July 27, the government said in a release on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 and 20 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds.

($1 = 56 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)