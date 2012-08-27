MUMBAI Aug 27 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Aug. 31, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday.

It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds.

India will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)