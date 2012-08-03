MUMBAI Aug 3 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.3877 percent or 99.52 rupees on the 8.33 percent 2026 paper, lower than 8.3902 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds was 99.43 rupees, yielding 8.2927 percent, the RBI said, higher than the poll forecast of 8.2890 percent.

For the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.19 rupees, yielding 8.5786 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5775 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 101.90 rupees, yielding 8.6489 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6652 percent.

($1=56 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)