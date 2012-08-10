MUMBAI Aug 10 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.1682 percent or 99.86 rupees on the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond, higher than 8.1637 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017 July bonds was 99.75 rupees, yielding 8.1295 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.1421 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 104.12 rupees, yielding 8.5193 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5426 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.47 rupees, yielding 8.5790 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5962 percent.

For the poll results see:

($1=55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)