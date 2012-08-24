MUMBAI, Aug 24 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) worth of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off at 8.2042 percent or 99.62 rupees on the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond, lower than 8.2284 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The cut-off price for 8.07 percent July 2017 bonds was 99.51 rupees, yielding 8.1901 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2067 percent. For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.74 rupees, yielding 8.5590 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5697 percent. For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.51 rupees, yielding 8.5749 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6003 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)