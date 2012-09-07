MUMBAI, Sept 7 India sold 160 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, but devolved 6.33 billion rupees out of the total amount on primary dealers for one bond. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off of 8.1907 percent or 99.71 rupees on the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond, higher than the 8.1726 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds was 99.42 rupees, yielding 8.2135 percent, the RBI said, higher than the poll forecast of 8.1840 percent. For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.50 rupees, yielding 8.5842 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5253 percent. For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.87 rupees, yielding 8.5387 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5578 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)