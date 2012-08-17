MUMBAI, Aug 17 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.3161 percent or 99.30 rupees on the benchmark 8.19 percent 2020 bond, in line with 8.3235 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The cut-off price for 8.33 percent 2026 bonds was 99.27 rupees, yielding 8.4183 percent, the RBI said, similar to the poll forecast of 8.4195 percent. For the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.05 rupees, yielding 8.5943 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.5959 percent. For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 101.89 rupees, yielding 8.6495 percent, marginally lower than the poll forecast of 8.6579 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)