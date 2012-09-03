MUMBAI, Sept 3 India will sell 160 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of bonds on Sept. 7, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. It will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds. India will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. ($1 = 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)