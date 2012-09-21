MUMBAI, Sept 21 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off at 8.20 percent on the new 13-year, 2025 bonds, lower than the 8.23 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the 8.19 percent 2020 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.66 rupees, yielding 8.2493 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2641 percent.

The cut-off price for 8.28 percent 2032 bonds was 97.17 rupees, yielding 8.5805 percent, the RBI said, sharply higher than the poll forecast of 8.5013 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.00 rupees, yielding 8.5471 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5380 percent.

For the poll results see: ($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)