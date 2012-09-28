MUMBAI, Sept 28 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off price of 99.55 rupees, yielding 8.1809 percent on the 8.07 percent, 2017-July bonds, higher than the 8.1654 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the 8.33 percent 2026 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 100.81 rupees, yielding 8.2281 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2439 percent.

The cut-off price for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 105.05 rupees, yielding 8.4202 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.4438 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 98.66 rupees, yielding 8.4599 percent lower than the poll forecast of 8.5058 percent.

For the poll results see: ($1 = 52.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)