MUMBAI Oct 5 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off price of 99.93 rupees on the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds it sold at an auction on Friday, three dealers said.

For the 8.20 percent 2025 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.91 rupees.

The cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds was 104.37 rupees.

The cut-offs were sent to the dealers who had bid for the auction papers via the negotiated dealing settlement (NDS) auction platform.

It was unclear how much in each segment had been sold. India had targeted a total sale of 130 billion rupees on Friday. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rafael Nam)