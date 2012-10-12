MUMBAI Oct 12 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off price of 99.79 rupees, yielding 8.1792 percent on the 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, higher than the 8.1701 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the 8.07 percent 2017 July bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.71 rupees, yielding 8.1401 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.1427 percent.

The cut-off price for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 105.33 rupees, yielding 8.3908 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.4002 percent.

For the poll results see: ($1 = 52.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)