MUMBAI Oct 19 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off price of 100.16 rupees, yielding 8.1565 percent on the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, lower than the 8.1639 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the 8.20 percent 2025 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 100.07 rupees, yielding 8.1898 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.1986 percent.

The cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds was 105.20 rupees, yielding 8.3500 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.3628 percent.

For the poll results see: ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)