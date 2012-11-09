MUMBAI, Nov 9 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set a cut-off price of 99.29 rupees, yielding 8.2887 percent on the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, in line with the 8.2810 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. For the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.80 rupees, yielding 8.2239 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.2267 percent. The cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds was 104.33 rupees, yielding 8.4275 percent, the RBI said, higher than the poll forecast of 8.3963 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)