MUMBAI Nov 2 The Reserve Bank of India has set a cut-off price of 100.15 rupees at the auction of the 8.33 percent 2026 bond, five dealers who have been allotted the paper said on Friday.

The cut-off price on the 8.07 percent July-2017 bond has been set at 99.61 rupees, while that on the 8.97 percent 2030 bond, the cut-off has been set at 105.27 rupees, dealers added.

For a poll on the likely auction cut-offs, see (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)