MUMBAI, June 20 The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cancel Friday's 150 billion rupee ($2.5 billion) bond auction for now, officials close to the development told Reuters on Thursday.

The 10-year benchmark 7.16 pct 2023 bond yield eased 3 basis points from the day's high to 7.33 percent, as expectations of bond cancellation fuelled mild buying.

Officials will wait for the outcome of the underwriting auction to gauge demand for these bonds. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)