MUMBAI, June 20 India attracted 391.71 billion rupees ($6.67 billion) worth of orders from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Thursday, lower than the 420.22 billion rupees on offer, according to four dealers. These bond auction quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought. The lowest bid came at 0.0001 basis point and the highest one was at 0.50 basis point, the sources said, well below the cut-offs in the previous month given the big amount of quotas on sale. The four dealers participated in the auction but declined to be identified as the results have not been made public yet. --------------------------------------------------------------- CUT-OFF PREVCUT-OFF BIDS ONOFFER (basis points) (in bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Govt Debt 0.0001 10.25 391.71 420.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 58.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)