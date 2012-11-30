MUMBAI Nov 30 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.39 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 100.39 rupees, yielding 8.2800 percent on the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds.

The yield was in line with the 8.2849 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.63 rupees, yielding 8.1654 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.1521 percent.

The cut-off price for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 105.38 rupees, yielding 8.3856 percent, the RBI said, in line with the poll forecast of 8.3888 percent.

($1 = 54.5 rupees)