US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 30 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.39 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 100.39 rupees, yielding 8.2800 percent on the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds.
The yield was in line with the 8.2849 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
For the 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.63 rupees, yielding 8.1654 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.1521 percent.
The cut-off price for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 105.38 rupees, yielding 8.3856 percent, the RBI said, in line with the poll forecast of 8.3888 percent.
For the poll results see: ($1 = 54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)