MUMBAI, Dec 7 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.21 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off yield of 8.12 percent on the new 8-year 2020 bonds. A Reuters poll had also forecast 8.12 percent for the 2020 bonds. For the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.71 rupees, yielding 8.2345 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.2396 percent. The cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds was 104.65 rupees, yielding 8.3998 percent, the RBI said, almost in line with the poll forecast of 8.4096 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)