MUMBAI, Nov 16 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 99.67 rupees, yielding 8.1991 percent on the 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, higher than the 8.1945 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. For the 8.07 percent 2017 July bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.60 rupees, yielding 8.1717 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.1532 percent. The cut-off price for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 105.44 rupees, yielding 8.3792 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.3860 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)